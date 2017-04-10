GUILTY: Md. woman and her lover convicted of murdering her husband

- A Maryland jury found a woman and her lover guilty Monday of conspiring to kill the woman's husband. Hussain Ali Zadeh and Larlane Pannell Brown of Takoma Park, Md. were convicted of second-degree homicide after a three-week trial.

Zadeh and Pannell Brown were found guilty of killing her husband, 73-year-old Cecil Brown, in 2014. Takoma Park police were called to the Browns' home on August 4, 2014, where they found Mr. Brown dead in the back yard, and his death was ruled a homicide. Zadeh and Pannell Brown were arrested and charged with his murder months later in May 2015.

Evidence presented in the case showed that Pannell Brown asked Zadeh, her lover, to kill her husband.

Zadeh and Pannell Brown will be sentenced on July 25.

