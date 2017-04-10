Affitdavit: Wife of suspect in Pam Butler's disappearance vanished in 1989, has never been found

- Court documents reveal new information about the man arrested Friday in connection to the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend eight years ago. Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz was charged with killing his former girlfriend, 47-year-old Pam Butler, who disappeared from her northwest DC home in 2009. A court affidavit reveals his first wife vanished in 1989, and has never been found.

According to the affidavit obtained by FOX 5 DC on Monday, police found new witnesses in connection to Butler's murder, including one witness that had known Cruz for 22 years. On the weekend Butler disappeared, the affidavit says Cruz gave that witness a gun to hold for him. The witness told authorities they were afraid of Cruz, but that it's now time for the truth to come out.

REWIND TO THE CRIME: What happened to Pam Butler?

The affidavit also says detectives learned that Cruz's first wife disappeared, after she accused him of beating her. The document says she didn't show up in court, and investigators didn't know where she was for 11 years. The affidavit says she allegedly showed up in Florida, but it was determined that was actually another woman who had stolen her identity. Arlington police are now investigating her case as homicide.

According to the affidavit, Cruz gave his first wife's identifying information to the sister of his second wife.

On Saturday, DC police announced they had made an arrest in Butler's disappearance. Cruz is charged with murder. Butler's body has never been found, but a judge declared her dead in July 2016.

Authorities questioned Cruz, a former military police officer, after Butler's disappearance, but he had previously denied any involvement. They say she met him online. The case was reopened in February. FOX 5's Paul Wagner also revisited the case recently in his Rewind to the Crime series.