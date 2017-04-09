Suspect hits two D.C. Police Officers with car

- Two Metropolitan Police Department officers were hit by a car Sunday afternoon.

According to D.C. Police, a suspect hit the two officers with his car and he then fled the scene.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The incident happened at the 3900 block of Blaine Street NE.

A brief chase was initiated from D.C. into Prince George's County.

Suspect still at large after striking 2 MPD officers in 3900 b/o Blaine, NE. No injuries reported. LOF b/m wearing camo pants and blk shrt — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 9, 2017

According to police. the suspect is still at large, described as a black male with medium complexion, wearing a black t-shirt and cameo pants.