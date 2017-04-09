Suspect hits two D.C. Police Officers with car

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 09 2017 05:37PM EDT

Updated:Apr 09 2017 06:30PM EDT

WASHINGTON - Two Metropolitan Police Department officers were hit by a car Sunday afternoon. 

According to D.C. Police, a suspect hit the two officers with his car and he then fled the scene. 

Police said no injuries were reported. 

The incident happened at the 3900 block of Blaine Street NE.  

A brief chase was initiated from D.C. into Prince George's County.

 

According to police. the suspect is still at large, described as a black male with medium complexion, wearing a black t-shirt and cameo pants.  

 

 
