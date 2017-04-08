Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship near Annapolis

- The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship near Annapolis Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received a notification at approximately 7 p.m. from personnel aboard the Grandeur of the Seas stating an 80-year-old male had collapsed and was receiving CPR.

Sector Maryland-NCR launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station Annapolis to conduct the medevac. Maryland State Police also launched to assist.

The passenger, his family members and medical personnel from the cruise ship were transferred to the RB-M and taken to Station Annapolis. The passenger was transferred to awaiting EMS in stable condition and taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center.