Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship near Virginia Beach

- The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship near Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Coast Guard Watchstanders in Portsmouth received notification from the Royal Caribbean International cruise ship Grandeur of the Seas at about 4:10 p.m. Friday, that a 60-year-old male passenger was suffering from respiratory arrest.

The Grandeur of the Seas was 20 Nautical Miles east of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, at the time of the call and continued traveling toward the Chesapeake Bay.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew launched from Station Little Creek,Virginia Beach, and arrived on scene east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. The passenger and the cruise ship’s medical officer were brought to Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach. Local EMS transported the man to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital for treatment.