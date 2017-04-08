Airline changes its tune after banning, then allowing cello

- WASHINGTON (AP) - Local news reports say a musician was booted off an American Airlines flight after the crew said his cello posed a safety risk.

John Kaboff says he was removed from his flight on Tuesday from Reagan National Airport to Chicago O'Hare International Airport after the crew said his cello touched the floor and couldn't be strapped into the extra seat he brought for it. He says he asked for a seatbelt extension to better cradle the $100,000 cello, but was denied.

The 46-year-old Kaboff of Vienna, Virginia says ground personnel acknowledged the error and booked him on the next American Airlines flight to Chicago.

The reports say American Airlines apologized to Kaboff for "the inconvenience" that he experienced.