Critical Missing Woman

Fairfax County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 83-year-old Sadie Mae Lawrence. Sadie Mae was last seen yesterday, April 7, in the 7100 block of Silver Lake Boulevard in Alexandria around 1 p.m.

She is without her medication, suffers from dementia, and may be in need of immediate medical attention. She is believed to be driving a 2000, gold Toyota Camry, with Virginia license plates VGU4191.

Sadie Mae is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 200 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, green jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Sadie Mae or who has any information about her whereabouts, please call Detective Pittman at 703-246-4524, or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 or Crime Solvers at 1-865-411- TIPS.