10-year-old DC boy reported missing

- Police are searching for a 10-year-old D.C. boy reported missing on Friday.

D.C. police say Justin Camille was last seen in the 7000 block of Piney Branch Road in Northwest D.C. at around 3:20 p.m.

He is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’5” tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing navy-colored pants, a blue shirt, a gray North Face pullover fleece and black Nike shoes with thick white soles.

Anyone with information about Camille is asked to call D.C. at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or 911.