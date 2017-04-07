Montgomery County firefighter dies while on duty at fire station

- A Montgomery County firefighter has passed away while he was on duty on Friday, authorities said.

Charles “Rick” Gentilcore was found unresponsive suffering a medical condition by co-workers at around 3:30 p.m. Friday inside the Burtonsville Volunteer Fire Department station, said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. CPR was performed on Gentilcore and he was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring where he was pronounced dead.

Gentilcore’s body was escorted to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore Friday night for an autopsy.

With profound sadness MCFRS Fire Chief Scott Goldstein announces the on-duty death of Firefighter/Rescuer Charles 'Rick' Gentilcore, FS715 pic.twitter.com/2YlCvsgUOk — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 7, 2017

Fallen firefighter being escorted to Baltimore pic.twitter.com/P5HT5ygaEo — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 8, 2017

In honor of fallen firefighter Rick Gentilcore pic.twitter.com/pKpQTarbmj — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 8, 2017

We stand w/ @mcfrsPIO @mcfrs #bravest & honor the life of Rick Gentilcore - who gave to the community & the citizens he #served. https://t.co/oBmbId1hbf — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 8, 2017