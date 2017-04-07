Montgomery County firefighter dies while on duty at fire station

Charles "Rick" Gentilcore (Photo: Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO / Twitter)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 07 2017 09:29PM EDT

Updated:Apr 07 2017 09:37PM EDT

BURTONSVILLE, Md. - A Montgomery County firefighter has passed away while he was on duty on Friday, authorities said.

Charles “Rick” Gentilcore was found unresponsive suffering a medical condition by co-workers at around 3:30 p.m. Friday inside the Burtonsville Volunteer Fire Department station, said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. CPR was performed on Gentilcore and he was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring where he was pronounced dead.

Gentilcore’s body was escorted to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore Friday night for an autopsy.

