Hello Kitty Café Truck is rolling into Pentagon Row this Saturday

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. you can catch the pink truck decked out in Hello Kitty stickers outside the main courtyard in Pentagon Row.

Hello Kitty fans, brace yourselves because this mobile vehicle of cuteness might be too much to handle.

It’s stocked with sweet treats like cookies, macaroons, and mini cakes. Although, they might be too cute to eat!

FOX 5’s Annie Yu was obsessed with the cute bow-shaped bottles of water, which will also be available for purchase. For a limited time only, you can also score the Chubby Bunnyhead Band. Yes, you need it in your life.

Also, don’t be shy to rock your Hello Kitty gear-- represent for your friends! It’s a little known fact that diehard fans arrive fully decked out.

We suggest arriving early, because lines are known to be long and merchandise can sell out.