DC police officer arrested for armed robbery, assault, sex offense in Maryland

- A D.C. police officer was arrested in Maryland for several offenses that include armed robbery and assault, police said.

Anne Arundel County police arrested Chukwuemeka Ekwonna on Thursday and he is facing charges of armed robbery, firearm use, first-, second- and third-degree assault, third-degree sex offense, reckless endangerment and prostitution offenses for an incident that happened on Jan. 9.

D.C. police said Ekwonna has been with the department for 14 months and he has been assigned to the Second District. His police powers have been revoked and he has been placed in a non-contact status.

Both Anne Arundel County police and D.C. police’s Internal Affairs Division are continuing to investigate the Jan. 9 incident.