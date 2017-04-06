High winds bring down cherry trees near Jefferson Memorial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several cherry trees were uprooted when heavy rains and strong winds blew through the Nation's Capital.

The National Park Service said on its Twitter feed that about a dozen trees were uprooted Thursday afternoon. The cherry, elm and pine trees were at the paddle boat parking area at the Tidal Basin near the Jefferson Memorial.

Officials say the lot, roads and sidewalks were closed for a few hours while the damage was cleaned up.

Trees snapped like toothpicks and branches down... down to two lanes by Tidal Basin @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/HsRfT1apeJ — indira levine (@photogindira) April 6, 2017

A ranger at the Jefferson Mem shot this afternoon's storm passing over the Tidal Basin before uprooting several trees on the far shore. pic.twitter.com/iYDavq6poO — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) April 7, 2017

Several cherry trees (and other species) down at paddle boat parking area. Lot closed until cleanup is complete. pic.twitter.com/7BRIruu2Sv — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) April 6, 2017