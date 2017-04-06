Toddler dies after drowning in retention pond near Chantilly home Local News Toddler dies after drowning in retention pond near Chantilly home The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said a toddler has died after drowning in a retention pond nearby their home Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the child left his home in the 25000 block of Potomac Twain Terrace in Chantilly without his parents’ knowledge. Family members and neighbors searching the area found the boy in the water shortly afterwards.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene at around 2:19 p.m. Thursday. Officials said CPR was performed on the small child. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

