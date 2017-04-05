82 people arrested during ICE operation focused on Virginia, DC

- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said they have arrested 82 people during a five-day operation in Virginia, D.C. and Maryland last week.

According to ICE, the operation ran from March 26 through March 30, with two arrests coming in D.C., one in Maryland and the rest in Virginia.

ICE said 68 of the suspects have previous criminal convictions and 14 of them have ties to the MS-13 gang. The arrestees range from 26 different countries.

“ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement operations focused on criminal aliens,” said ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington Field Office Director Yvonne Evans in a news release. “This week’s operation successfully removed immigration violators with a variety of criminal convictions ranging from driving under the influence to grand larceny from our communities.”

“Arrested individuals who have outstanding orders of deportation, or who returned to the United States illegally after being deported, are subject to immediate removal from the country,” ICE said in a news release. “The remaining individuals are in ICE custody awaiting a hearing before an immigration judge, or pending travel arrangements for removal in the near future.”