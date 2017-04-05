Police searching for 4 DC teens reported missing in separate cases

- D.C. police are seeking the public’s help in locating four teenagers reported missing in separate cases this week.

Police say 14-year-old Ladejah Ward was last seen Monday at around 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of 48th Street in Northeast D.C. She is described as a black female with a medium complexion. She is 5’1” tall, weighs 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Ward was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, tan pants and burgundy shoes.

Critical Missing: Ladejah Ward, 14, last seen 4/3/17 in 1000 block of 48th St, NE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/c7FTN2erIb — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 5, 2017

Thadduse Hartridge was last seen Tuesday at around 7:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of 16th Street in Northwest D.C., police say. The 15-year-old is described as a black male with a light complexion. He is 5’5” tall and weighs 146 pounds. Hartridge has brown eyes and red hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, a black hoodie and white shoes.

Critical Missing: Thadduse Hartridge, 15, last seen 4/4/17 in 3100 block of 16th St, NW. Seen him? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/ztf85FiE0Y — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 5, 2017

D.C. police say 15-year-old Tymel Davon Wheeler was last seen Tuesday at around 3:53 p.m. in the 200 block of Valley Avenue in Southeast. He is described as a black male with a medium complexion. Wheeler is 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a white shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Critical Missing: Tymel Wheeler, 15, last seen 4/4/17 in 200 block of Valley Ave, SE. Seen him? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/TLMPw8pAYa — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 5, 2017

Elijah Lamont Howard, 12, was last seen Tuesday at around 6 p.m. in the 3400 block of Nash Place in Southeast D.C., according to police. Howard is described as a black male with a medium complexion. He is 4’11” tall, weighs 132 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police say Howard has run away from home again after he was reported missing last week before being located.

Critical Missing: Elijah Howard, 12, last seen 4/4/17 in 3400 block of Nash Pl, SE. Seen him? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/5nerp75jQp — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 5, 2017

Anyone with information about these teenagers is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or 911.