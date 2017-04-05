Twelve cheetah cubs were born at the Smithsonian Institute, we can't handle the cuteness

- With spring came a cheetah cub boom! Two cheetah's at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, VA gave birth to a total of twelve cubs.

Three-year-old Happy had five healthy cubs on March 23, and seven-year-old Miti gave birth to seven cubs on March 28.

Sadly, two of the cubs died. This left a total of ten cubs. The Smithsonian said it is very common for death to occur in large litters because the average litter size is three.

Each litter includes two male and three female cubs. Both moms and all ten fluff balls are doing well.

The National Zoo tweeted a video of the babies. We're warning you, it's dangerously cute!