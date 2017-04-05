F-16 CRASH: Debris field could be 8-10 miles long; don't touch it

- The debris field could extend 8-10 miles from the place where an F-16 crashed in Clinton, Maryland on Wednesday morning, and officials are warning anyone who comes across possible debris from the plane not to touch anything.

Prince George's County Fire Chief Mark Brady said the crash site is about 40 yards long and 40 yards wide, but there may also be debris scattered that is not associated with the impact site. This may mean there was debris coming off of the plane before it actually crashed.

LATEST DETAILS: Pilot ejects before F-16 crashes in Clinton, Maryland

Officials say the debris field could extend 8-10 miles from the crash site, starting in the area of National Harbor, Maryland. The map below shows the crash site, and a location in Fort Washington, Maryland where possible debris has also been discovered.

FOX 5 DC reporter Alexandra Limon was at a location in Fort Washington where possible debris was found. She reported a heavy smell of jet fuel in the area, and authorities were on the scene, surrounding the possible debris with caution tape. Limon reported it looked like pieces of the jet-- large chunks of metal-- which landed in residents' yards. Heavy police and fire department presence was seen in the area of Potomac Valley Drive and Potomac Valley Court.

Residents in the area say they heard a lot of noise and a loud boom, and when they went outside, they saw debris in their yards. Officials say it's unclear if there was any explosion before the crash, but two residents told FOX 5 DC they heard a boom. No evacuations were being ordered in the area.

Wreckage from the F-16 jet crash landed as far away as Ft. Washington. Definite smell of jet fuel in the air. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/wem8Y7e4Cc — Alexandra Limon (@AlexandraFox5DC) April 5, 2017



Anyone who sees possible debris from the plane is warned not to touch it, and instead, to immediately call Joint Base Andrews Operations Center at 240-857-8685, 240-612-4428 or 240-612-4430. You may also call 911 to report any possible debris-- but again, don't touch it.

Watch: Video shows F-16 pilot parachuting to safely as jet crashes (app users: click here to watch)