Candlelight vigil in Washington honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on 49th anniversary of his death

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 04 2017 08:49PM EDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 08:51PM EDT

WASHINGTON - A candlelight vigil was held in the nation’s capital to remember the life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 49th anniversary of his assassination.

The celebration of King’s life and legacy was held Tuesday evening at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in downtown Washington D.C.

Speakers at the ceremony included Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Rev. Dr. Howard John Wesley, pastor of the Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia. There was also a musical performance by The People's Community Baptist Church Men's Choir.

The event also included a wreath laying at the monument's Stone of Hope.

King was killed after he was shot by a sniper’s bullet at a Memphis hotel on April 4, 1968.

