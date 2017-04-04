Metro Transit Police search for 2 men wanted for indecent exposure

- Metro Transit Police are investigating two indecent exposure incidents that happened on the Metro.

The first incident happened on March 27 at the Branch Avenue Metro station, according to officials. The suspect was seen wearing a gray hoodie.

SEEKING TO ID re: Indecent Exposure Mar27 at Branch Ave Metro Station. Know him? Call 301-955-5000 or Text "MyMTPD" (696873) #wmata pic.twitter.com/1OQXO3pI4G — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) April 4, 2017

The second incident happened on Sunday, April 2, on a Red Lin train. Police say it happened between Medical Center and Bethesda Stations. The suspect can be seen wearing a while hat.

SEEKING TO ID re: Indecent Exposure April2 aboard Red Line train near Bethesda. Know him? Call 301-955-5000 or Text "MyMTPD" (696873) #wmata pic.twitter.com/PZsGvFXBjK — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) April 4, 2017

If you recognize either of the suspects call officials at 301-955-5000 or text "MyMTPD" (696873).