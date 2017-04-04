Metro Transit Police search for 2 men wanted for indecent exposure

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 04 2017 03:32PM EDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 03:35PM EDT

BETHESDA, Md. - Metro Transit Police are investigating two indecent exposure incidents that happened on the Metro.

The first incident happened on March 27 at the Branch Avenue Metro station, according to officials. The suspect was seen wearing a gray hoodie.

The second incident happened on Sunday, April 2, on a Red Lin train. Police say it happened between Medical Center and Bethesda Stations. The suspect can be seen wearing a while hat.

If you recognize either of the suspects call officials at 301-955-5000 or text "MyMTPD" (696873).

