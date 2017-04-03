Eastern Senior High School student arrested for online threats Local News Eastern Senior High School student arrested for online threats A 16-year-old D.C. high school student has been arrested for making threats on social media.

D.C. police said the male student, a ninth grader at Eastern Senior High School in Northeast, was arrested without incident at his home on Monday after a school administrator notified police about the threatening posts. Police have charged him with felony threats.

D.C. Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Lerner said in a statement:

“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. Following security and emergency protocols, DCPS immediately notified the Metropolitan Police Department. This threat was taken very seriously, was quickly resolved with minimal disruption, and is being treated as an isolated incident. We continue to work with proper authorities in monitoring these types of social media postings, and we will remain vigilant in maintaining student and staff safety.”

According to the police report, the student posted an image of himself on Instagram with the caption "School Shooter" followed by two gun emojis. The report also says the student responded to a comment in the same post by a follower who wrote, "No one is safe." The suspect wrote, "Not a single soul," followed by a devil, skull and gun emojis.

Police also said they also found guns at the student’s home.