LGBTQ activists to hold ‘Queer Dance Party' protest outside Ivanka Trump's house

- To protest against the signing of President Donald Trump's executive order earlier this week rolling back on the Obama administration’s efforts to combat climate change, LGBTQ activists plan to gather Saturday night for a “Queer Dance Party for Climate Justice” outside of Ivanka Trump’s Washington D.C. home.

According to the event’s Facebook page, activist groups WERK for Peace, Queer Resistance, 350 DC and Trans Women of Color Collective have organized this dance protest, which will start at 6 p.m. in Dupont Circle. The protesters will then march down Massachusetts Avenue to the Kalorama neighborhood where Ivanka Trump's home resides.

“The entire Trump Administration has shown a blatant disregard for our planet and it’s inhabitants, like paving the way for the Dakota Access Pipeline displacing the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe,” the Queer Dance Party event page said. “The reality is that the people most affected by the administration’s bad climate decisions are our most vulnerable friends: our poor, working class, native, trans & POC siblings. We must put our bodies on the line for our earth and for all who depend on its resources.

“Also, in case you hadn't heard, Trump revoked protections for LGBTQ government employees and removed LGBTQ questions from the census--all the more reason to turn out and show that YOU COUNT.”

This is not the first time this type of protest has been held against the Trump administration. A couple of days before President Trump’s inauguration, hundreds of people gathered for a dance party in D.C.'s Chevy Chase neighborhood where Vice President Mike Pence was temporarily staying at.