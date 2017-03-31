Man taken into custody after standoff situation in Montgomery Village Local News Man taken into custody after standoff situation in Montgomery Village A standoff situation in Montgomery Village has ended Friday night after police took a man with a shotgun into custody.

Officers responded to the Cider Mill Apartments on Lost Knife Road after the incident started as what was described as a neighbor dispute, according to Montgomery County police. The suspect pointed the weapon at another person before he went back inside his home.

No shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident.

