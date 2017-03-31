Man taken into custody after standoff situation in Montgomery Village

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 31 2017 09:52PM EDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 10:04PM EDT

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. - A standoff situation in Montgomery Village has ended Friday night after police took a man with a shotgun into custody.

Officers responded to the Cider Mill Apartments on Lost Knife Road after the incident started as what was described as a neighbor dispute, according to Montgomery County police. The suspect pointed the weapon at another person before he went back inside his home.

No shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident.

