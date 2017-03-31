Video released of gunman in deadly shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released surveillance video of a gunman sought in a double shooting that resulted in the death of a Virginia man.

Police said officers responded to the intersection to Alabama Avenue and Stanton Road in Southeast D.C. at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday and found two men inside a vehicle involved in a car accident suffering from several gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital where 31-year-old Antwan Jones of Arlington, Virginia, was pronounced dead. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In surveillance video released by police, a suspect in a hoodie is seen running towards Alabama Avenue firing off several rounds before fleeing from the area in the direction he originally was seen coming from.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be left at the department's text tip line by text message at 50411. 

