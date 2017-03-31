Video released of gunman in deadly shooting in Southeast DC Local News Video released of gunman in deadly shooting in Southeast DC D.C. police have released surveillance video of a gunman sought in a double shooting that resulted in the death of a Virginia man.

- D.C. police have released surveillance video of a gunman sought in a double shooting that resulted in the death of a Virginia man.

Police said officers responded to the intersection to Alabama Avenue and Stanton Road in Southeast D.C. at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday and found two men inside a vehicle involved in a car accident suffering from several gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital where 31-year-old Antwan Jones of Arlington, Virginia, was pronounced dead. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In surveillance video released by police, a suspect in a hoodie is seen running towards Alabama Avenue firing off several rounds before fleeing from the area in the direction he originally was seen coming from.

Homicide detectives investigating a double-shooting in SE DC (Alabama & 22 St). More than 30 shell-casings.. 3 homicides up from 2016 pic.twitter.com/c4yutQNBeH — Marina Marraco (@MarinaMarraco) March 28, 2017

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be left at the department's text tip line by text message at 50411.