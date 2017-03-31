Second baby eagle hatches at National Arboretum

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second bald eagle has hatched in a nest at the U.S. National Arboretum in Washington, D.C.

The American Eagle Foundation said in a Facebook post that the new eaglet known as DC5 hatched Thursday at 1:54 p.m.

The second eaglet left its shell and entered the world a day after its sibling, DC4, who the foundation says is gaining strength and getting better at feeding.

The two eggs were laid Feb. 19 and Feb. 23 in a nest at the top of a tulip poplar tree in the Arboretum.

The baby eagles are the third and fourth offspring of the famous D.C. bald eagle pair "Mr. President" and "First Lady."

The pair first nested in 2015. They are the first eagles to nest at the Arboretum since 1947.