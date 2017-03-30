Parents hold protest on safety concerns at Rockville High School; beating victim's family speaks out Local News Parents hold protest on safety concerns at Rockville High School; beating victim's family speaks out The stepfather of a Rockville High School student attacked inside the school earlier this month is disputing Montgomery County Public Schools’ account that her family did not want police involved initially after the violent beating happened.

The attack happened inside the school’s lobby on March 7. The 17-year-old female victim was beaten by another student just before classes started, her attorney said. Video of the incident was captured by other students in the area and showed the victim being thrown to the ground by her hair as well as being struck and kicked on the floor. The attack lasted under a minute before a teacher broke up the fight.

Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson Derek Turner told FOX 5 on Wednesday that the 17-year-old girl’s family initially requested for police not to be involved, but they later changed their minds. Rockville police are now investigating the incident.

However, Charles Longcor, the girl's stepfather, said that it is not true. He said he went to the school that day and claims the school refused to contact police. He is also upset that an ambulance was not immediately called.

Longcor said his stepdaughter will not be returning to Rockville High School because she is terrified. She continues to receive threats on social media and a group drove by their house shouting threats as well. She continues to be treated for a head injury. The family has retained a lawyer to make sure that she can still graduate on time.

“It really is heartbreaking and I can't imagine missing my senior prom or missing my beach week or missing the last few months that I have to spend with people that I have gone to school with since I was in elementary school,” Longcor said. “And she has been deprived of that because of this incident, this assault – and by the way, the manner in which it has been handled every step of the way since it happened.”

He added that his daughter did not know the girl who attacked her.

This incident and an alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl that reportedly happened inside a school bathroom nine days later have sparked safety concerns at Rockville High School. Two male students, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, have been charged in this case.

Parents and community members protested outside of a Montgomery County school board meeting held Thursday night about their concerns of student safety in light of these incidents.

Some major changes could be on the way for the school system as Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Jack Smith put out an email announcement Thursday to parents saying a review will take place regarding the safety and security protocols at their schools: