3 injured after commuter bus crashes into Arlington building

- Authorities say a commuter bus has crashed into a building in Arlington Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at 12th Street S near Army Navy Drive.

There were no passengers onboard the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission bus, but Arlington County police said three people, the bus driver, a pedestrian and a customer at a day spa, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. A fourth person refused to be transported to the hospital.

Fire officials said the bus struck another car while making a turn and ended up veering into the building.

Police remain on scene investigating and speaking to witnesses. 12th Street S is closed between Eads Street and Army Navy Drive. https://t.co/9maBEy1hj7 — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) March 29, 2017

