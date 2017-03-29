3 injured after commuter bus crashes into Arlington building

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 29 2017 06:57PM EDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 07:29PM EDT

ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities say a commuter bus has crashed into a building in Arlington Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at 12th Street S near Army Navy Drive.

There were no passengers onboard the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission bus, but Arlington County police said three people, the bus driver, a pedestrian and a customer at a day spa, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. A fourth person refused to be transported to the hospital.

Fire officials said the bus struck another car while making a turn and ended up veering into the building.

