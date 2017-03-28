DC police searching for missing 13-year-old Osharna Pittman

- Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl last seen in Northeast D.C.

D.C. police say Osharna Pittman went to school on Monday, but did not return home. She was last seen at around 8 a.m. in the 5800 block of Field Place.

Critical Missing: Osharna Pittman, 13, last seen 3/27 in the 5800 b/o Field Place, NE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099 text 50411 pic.twitter.com/IqCWptLpo2 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 29, 2017

Pittman is described as a black female with dark brown complexion. She is 5’3” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black shoulder length hair with twists. She was last seen wearing a burgundy t-shirt, white jeans and a pair of silver Puma tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Pittman is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or 911.

This is not the first time Pittman has gone missing. She also went missing back on Dec. 23 before being located six days later in good health.

CRITICAL MISSING: Help us locate 13-YO Osharna Pittman last seen 12/23, 4600 b/o Benning Rd, SE. Call 202-727-9099 / text 50411 pic.twitter.com/fzpHnX0I5v — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 28, 2016