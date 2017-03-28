DC police searching for missing 13-year-old Osharna Pittman

Osharna Pittman (Image: Metropolitan Police Department)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 28 2017 11:47PM EDT

Updated:Mar 28 2017 11:51PM EDT

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl last seen in Northeast D.C.

D.C. police say Osharna Pittman went to school on Monday, but did not return home. She was last seen at around 8 a.m. in the 5800 block of Field Place.

Pittman is described as a black female with dark brown complexion. She is 5’3” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black shoulder length hair with twists. She was last seen wearing a burgundy t-shirt, white jeans and a pair of silver Puma tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Pittman is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or 911.

This is not the first time Pittman has gone missing. She also went missing back on Dec. 23 before being located six days later in good health.

