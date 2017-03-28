EXCLUSIVE: Rockville High School student says she was beaten by another student inside school

- The family of a Rockville High School senior student said their daughter was attacked and beaten at the school earlier this month. The incident happened just nine days before an alleged rape was reported by a 14-year-old girl by two classmates – a case that has gained attention locally and nationally.

Now, the family of the senior student is questioning Montgomery County Public Schools and Rockville High School's commitment to student safety.

The brutal beating, which was captured on cell phone video by other students, has left the 17-year-old girl unable to return to school because of the severity of her physical and emotional injuries.

According to the victim's attorney, she was lured to the high school’s entrance lobby just before classes started. It was there she was met by a 15-year-old student that she says she had never met.

"She was standing up and then was thrown to the ground by her hair and she is beaten in the face, beaten about her body, hit in the head and then here is the teacher intervening, and then the assailant continues to kick her in the head while she is down,” said Rene Sandler, the student’s attorney, describing the video of the incident to FOX 5. “You see the male teacher in the background. An assailant who threw my client to the ground by her hair, she is repeatedly beating her and kicking her while she is down in the head. She is surrounded by dozens of students who are using their video on their phone to document.”

The victim's parents are now demanding answers and want to know why police were never alerted about the assault after it happened.

“The school administration specifically said they were not calling the police – again for reasons we don't know,” said Sandler. “After my client sustained these injuries, of course she was the victim of a brutal crime of violence in the school and the school did not call the police or 911 to help her with her medical issues.”

Sandler said the school resource officer was not at Rockville High School when the attack happened on March 7.

“He was simply not there and there was no replacement for him that day,” she said. “That school resource officer is a police officer with police powers and he was absolutely absence completely that day.”

The student’s lawyer wants Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Jack Smith to address this incident.

“I want a response from Dr. Smith and I want Dr. Smith to contact my client and I want an apology on behalf of the way Rockville High School has handled this and other matters,” Sandler said. “I think it is deserving and I think it would go a long way for the community to feel that students are safe at that school.”

Since the attack, a police report has been filed, but there are still no arrests in the case.

We have reached out to Montgomery County Public Schools for comment, but have not heard back as of Tuesday night.