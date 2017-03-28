1 killed in serious crash involving multiple vehicles in Upper Marlboro

- Maryland State Police said one person has died after a multi-vehicle crash in Upper Marlboro Tuesday night.

The accident happened at around 7:50 p.m. on Crain Highway (Route 301) at Trade Zone Avenue. Police said five to six vehicles were involved in the crash.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS spokesperson Mark Brady tweeted at least three other people were injured.

Southbound Route 301 has been closed off for the police investigation.

