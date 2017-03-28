17-year-old Rockville High School student charged with rape contends sex in bathroom was consensual

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Attorneys for a teenager accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in a high school bathroom say the sex was consensual.

Seventeen-year-old Jose Montano and 18-year-old Henry Sanchez are both charged with rape. Police say they took turns sexually assaulting the girl at Rockville High School. The case received national attention after the White House called it an example of why President Donald Trump wants to crack down on illegal immigration. Officials said Sanchez came to the U.S. from Guatemala illegally.

In a court filing Monday, Montano's lawyer said the girl agreed in text messages to have sex with Montano. Police tell The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2neVj5f ) they stand by their finding that the sex was not consensual. Montano's being charged as an adult.

Sanchez's lawyer had already said he believes the sex was consensual.

