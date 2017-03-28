2 construction workers stuck on disabled boom lift in Southeast DC [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Photo: Tisha Lewis / @TishaLewis / Twitter) Local News 2 construction workers stuck on disabled boom lift in Southeast DC A high-angle rescue team is attempting to rescue two construction workers stuck about 10 stories high on a disabled boom lift in Southeast, says D.C. Fire and EMS.

The workers were working at a construction site in the 1200 block of First Street.

1st St SE 2 workers stranded in disabled lift bucket 10 stories up. Special Ops teams working on safe removal plan. pic.twitter.com/us0NoDrvt7 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 28, 2017

We continue to work on a careful & safe plan for removal. Workers are in no immediate danger. pic.twitter.com/KV7B5ilPBi — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 28, 2017

