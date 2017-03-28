2 construction workers stuck on disabled boom lift in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - A high-angle rescue team is attempting to rescue two construction workers stuck about 10 stories high on a disabled boom lift in Southeast, says D.C. Fire and EMS.

The workers were working at a construction site in the 1200 block of First Street.

