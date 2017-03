- D.C. police say a shooting has occurred in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at Alabama Avenue and Stanton Road, according to police.

Police say there is no lookout for a suspect at this time. Police have not provided information on the victim or victims at this time.

Alabama Avenue between Stanton Road and Suitland Parkway has been shut down to traffic for the police investigation.

