VIDEO: Armed robbery suspect forgets to put on mask until after entering store

- Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who failed to put on his mask to cover his face until after he entered a convenience store in Northeast D.C.

D.C. police say the suspect entered the 7-Eleven store in the 3700 block of 12th Street at around 7:43 p.m. on March 21 with a gun and demanded the cashier to open the cash register.

In the surveillance video from inside the store, the suspect realizes the mask on the top of head is not fully on and he finally pulls it down to cover his face. After the cashier opens the register, the suspect is seen taking the cash before leaving the store and running away from the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or by text message to 50411.