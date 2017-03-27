Father of 18-year-old Rockville High School rape suspect arrested for being in US illegally

- The father of an 18-year-old Rockville High School student charged with the rape of a fellow classmate has been arrested for being in the country illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE spokesperson Sarah Rodriguez said 43-year-old Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes was arrested last Friday “after a review of his immigration history revealed he was unlawfully present in the United States” from Guatemala.

Sanchez-Reyes has been issued a notice to appear in immigration court and is currently being detained at the Howard County Detention Center in Jessup.

Sanchez-Reyes is the father of 18-year-old Henry Sanchez-Milian, one of two teenage students charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offenses of a 14-year-old girl inside a bathroom at the Montgomery County high school.

Authorities have said Sanchez-Milian is also in the country illegally after he was stopped and detained by a U.S. border patrol agent in Texas last August.

“He was stopped at the border and detained by ICE,” said Andrew Jezic, the 18-year-old’s attorney. “He was detained for 12 days, but then ICE made the discretionary decision to simply let him go. They put him on a plane in Texas and his father had to pay for the ticket. His father picked him up at BWI Airport and he's been in this country with the full awareness of ICE.”

Jezic said his client is innocent and the encounter with the 14-year-old girl was preplanned and consensual.

Continuing Coverage:

Lawyer for accused Rockville High School rapist says sex with teen girl was preplanned

Alleged Rockville school rape happened because Border Patrol failed, says NBPC president

Lawyer for accused Rockville High School rapist says sex with 14-year-old girl was consensual

Rockville High School parents issue concerns at school meeting days following rape arrests

Sean Spicer calls rape of Maryland teen in school bathroom ‘horrendous, horrible and disgusting'

Md. Governor calls out MCPS' 'lack of cooperation' in Rockville High rape case

MCPS superintendent finally speaks to FOX 5 about Rockville High School rape case

Md. resident opposed to becoming sanctuary state ‘horrified' by reported rape at Rockville HS

Many questions, few answers after alleged rape in Rockville High bathroom

Police: 2 students charged with raping girl in high school bathroom