Police: 15-year-old DC girl reported missing again after voluntarily leaving home

- Police are asking for help in locating a 15-year-old girl from Washington D.C.

Police said Heaven Shamte was last seen in the 3000 block of 30th Street in Southeast D.C on Saturday at around 10 a.m. and was reported missing the following day.

According to police, the teenager has voluntarily left home previously and she is believed to have left her home again.

She is described as a black female with a medium complexion. She is 5’6” tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information about Shamte is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or 911.