Human remains found along creek bed in Manassas

- Prince William County police said they have found human remains during a search in the area of Ben Lomond Regional Park in Manassas.

Officers located the remains at around 11:30 a.m. Monday while conducting a canvass along a creek bed of Bull Run near the 7500 block of Ben Lomond Park Drive, according to police.

Police said the human remains have been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to be examined and identified.

“There is no public threat or need for concern from the surrounding community as this incident does not appear to be random and no foul play is suspected at this time,” Prince William County police said in a news release.

The death investigation is ongoing.