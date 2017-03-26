From the Cherry Blossom Kite Festival, to the opening of a brand new restaurant

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 26 2017 11:17PM EDT

Updated:Mar 26 2017 11:36PM EDT

From the Cherry Blossom Kite Festival, to the opening of a brand new restaurant by well known chef, Mike Isabella.  

Fox 5's Lauren DeMarco takes a look at what's going on around town for the week of March 27th.

 
 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories