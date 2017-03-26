From the Cherry Blossom Kite Festival, to the opening of a brand new restaurant by well known chef, Mike Isabella.
Fox 5's Lauren DeMarco takes a look at what's going on around town for the week of March 27th.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
From the Cherry Blossom Kite Festival, to the opening of a brand new restaurant by well known chef, Mike Isabella.
Fox 5's Lauren DeMarco takes a look at what's going on around town for the week of March 27th.