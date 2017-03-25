Arrests Made in Child Sexual Abuse Offenses

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 25 2017 12:56PM EDT

Updated:Mar 25 2017 12:56PM EDT

On Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at approximately 1:14 am, MPD says that two suspects sexually assaulted a victim in the 1700 block of 25th Street, Southeast.

After further investigation, on Thursday, March 23, 2017, 21- year-old Maurice Delonte Dawkins, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse and First Degree Child Sexual Abuse.

On Friday, March 24, 2017, 21- Year-old Joseph Reginald Ward, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse and First Degree Child Sexual Abuse.
   
 

