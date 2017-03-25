On Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at approximately 1:14 am, MPD says that two suspects sexually assaulted a victim in the 1700 block of 25th Street, Southeast.
After further investigation, on Thursday, March 23, 2017, 21- year-old Maurice Delonte Dawkins, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse and First Degree Child Sexual Abuse.
On Friday, March 24, 2017, 21- Year-old Joseph Reginald Ward, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse and First Degree Child Sexual Abuse.
Arrests Made in Child Sexual Abuse Offenses
On Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at approximately 1:14 am, MPD says that two suspects sexually assaulted a victim in the 1700 block of 25th Street, Southeast.