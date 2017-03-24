New photos, video of person of interest sought in fatal stabbing of woman in DC home

- D.C. police have released new surveillance video of a person of interest who is believed to be connected in the death of a 34-year-old woman found inside a Northeast D.C. home earlier this week.

Corrina Mehiel was discovered stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon inside the house she was temporarily residing in the 600 block of 14th Street.

Police say the person of interest was captured on nearby surveillance cameras nearby the D.C. home. He has been seen in the Laurel and Beltsville areas in Maryland.

Earlier this week, police also released a photo of Mehiel’s missing blue 2004 Toyota Prius with Kentucky tag 722 RMY that was captured on a traffic camera. Police said there is also a yellow bumper sticker on the back of the car.

Investigators said Mehiel had last been seen on Sunday at the Corcoran Museum where she had been temporarily working on a project. The North Carolina woman was on a short-term contract with the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design and was working on a project called "The Fundred Dollar Project," aimed at bringing attention to childhood lead poisoning.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

