Man shot in car at movie theater parking lot in Marlow Heights

MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. - Prince George’s County police say a man was shot inside a car in the parking lot of a movie theater in Marlow Heights.
Police say responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body outside of the Phoenix Theatres Marlow 6 on Branch Avenue at around 8:25 p.m. Thursday.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police believe this was not a random shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, call @PGCrimeSolvers @ 1-866-411-TIPS for a ca$h reward. pic.twitter.com/nkRbDzO07j— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 24, 2017