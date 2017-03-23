Man shot in car at movie theater parking lot in Marlow Heights

MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. - Prince George’s County police say a man was shot inside a car in the parking lot of a movie theater in Marlow Heights.

Police say responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body outside of the Phoenix Theatres Marlow 6 on Branch Avenue at around 8:25 p.m. Thursday.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe this was not a random shooting.

