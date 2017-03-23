Sheriff's Office: Man, toddler killed, 2 others shot in Waldorf

- The Charles County Sheriff's Office says a man and a toddler have died after an apparent domestic-related shooting that wounded two other people.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Westdale Court Thursday night.

The deceased man is believed to be the gunman, according to the sheriff's office.

The other two victims, a juvenile girl and a woman, have been flown to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

