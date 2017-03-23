Investigation continues in fatal stabbing of woman found inside DC home

- The murder of a 34-year-old woman found inside a D.C. rowhouse remains under investigation as police have released a picture of a person of interest and the victim’s missing car.

It has been more than two days since the body of Corrina Mehiel was found stabbed to death inside the 14th Street home she was temporarily living at in Northeast D.C.

One of Mehiel’s friends, a professor who worked with her on a project at the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design at George Washington University, said she was brilliant, always the first to smile and she embodied a life of kindness and generosity.

Mel Chin said he recently had dinner with Mehiel on Sunday night. When asked if she had expressed to him that she had any concerns her life may be in danger, he said, “Never. Our departure was full of warmth, love.”

He said Mehiel was a woman of action and would leap to help someone in need. She also wanted to end violence against women.

“She recognized that the liberation of men is part of that process,” said Chin. “To the person who did this to her, you are too late. You failed. Corrina Mehiel was already liberated and emboldened so many people to fight for their beliefs. Her spirit will continue.”

Chin said Mehiel was only going to be residing in D.C. for a short period of time for the short-term project and was planning to leave the nation’s capital soon.

D.C. police investigators were seen at the crime scene on Thursday. Yellow police tape was still blocking the sidewalk along 14th Street.

The investigation has also taken them to Beltsville, Maryland, as the person of interest being sought in this case was seen on a surveillance camera at a convenience store there. An employee told FOX 5 police were at the store on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Police have also released a photo of Mehiel’s missing blue 2004 Toyota Prius with Kentucky tag 722 RMY that was captured on a traffic camera. Police said there is also a yellow bumper sticker on the back of the car.

Please help us identify and locate this Person of Interest sought in a Homicide that occurred in the 600 blk of 14th St NE on March 21, 2017 pic.twitter.com/5oEaWAAlxm — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 23, 2017

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the D.C. police at 202-727-9099.