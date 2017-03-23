Baby killed after being attacked by family dog inside home

- An 8-month-old baby boy was killed after being attacked by the family dog, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said they received a call about the dog attack just after 1 p.m. Thursday and deputies responded to a home on Prancer Court in Lusby.

When the deputies arrived within a minute of the call, they saw the dog attacking the baby and were forced to shoot the animal in order to stop it. However, the baby was found dead after the attack.

The condition of the dog is unknown.

According to officials, a family friend was watching the baby when the attack occurred.

Sheriff Mike Evans will hold a news conference Friday at noon to provide an update on this incident, the sheriff’s office said.