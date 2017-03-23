Talking With Tony: Living Large Local News Talking With Tony: Living Large When it comes to size and health, 60 percent of Americans are overweight and 30 percent are obese. Even with advances in technology and medicine, the struggle to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle remains just that for some – a struggle.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found black Americans suffer at higher rates followed by Hispanics and then whites.

Even with advances in technology and medicine, the struggle to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle remains just that for some – a struggle.

FOX 5’s Tony Perkins recently sat down with a blogger, a hospitality CEO, a student, a security guard and his girlfriend, a sales associate. They are in the struggle to win, and most say there is no stopping them from living, even if it means “living large.”