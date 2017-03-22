Town hall meeting held to discuss missing children in DC

- D.C.’s mayor and acting police chief attended a town hall-style meeting Wednesday night to discuss the alarming number of missing teenagers and children are reported missing in the city.

The room was packed to capacity at Excel Academy Public Charter School in Southeast D.C. as Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White hosted the forum called “Where Are They Now?”

“There has been an epidemic of missing persons in the D.C. area,” said White.

The councilman added, “We are starting here today to start a conversation, not just about the problem, but we are trying to find solutions.”

Chief Newsham said the number of missing children in the District has not increased in the District. Instead, with recent appointment of Commander Chanel Dickerson as the head of D.C. police’s Youth and Family Services Division earlier this year, Newsham said the community and the media have seen increased attention of missing people as the police department has made an effort to post images out on social media as soon as they go missing.

“The disturbing fact that we all need to be aware of is that we do have that many kids that go missing in our city and it has been that way for a long time,” said Chief Newsham. “In fact, in 2012, we had 1,000 more missing persons reported than we did in 2016. But the sheer number of young people that we have go missing in Washington D.C. is a very serious concern.”

Mayor Bowser says @DCPoliceDept is the case study of how to handle missing persons, with awareness and community involvement. pic.twitter.com/O96zcpJNuR — Van Applegate (@VBagate) March 22, 2017

The event became very emotional for one girl who spoke in front of the audience.