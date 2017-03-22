Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - A man has been shot in an officer-involved shooting in Southeast D.C., D.C. police said.
The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Barnaby Road at around 6:14 p.m. Wednesday. Police said no officers were injured during the incident.
Barnaby Road is closed in both directions, according to police.
Police Activity: SE, 4300 Barnaby Rd CLOSED both ways— DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) March 22, 2017
Alternative: 6th St & Southern Ave
FOLLOW MPD DIRECTIONS
At meeting on #dcmissinggirls just announced there was a police involved shooting.Chief Newsham speaking ahead of schedule bc needs to leave pic.twitter.com/FCHHCzuSS7— Lauren DeMarco FOX 5 (@ldemarcofox5) March 22, 2017
Acting Chief Newsham headed to scene of officer involved shooting. Barnaby Rd SE— Marina Marraco (@MarinaMarraco) March 22, 2017
