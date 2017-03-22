Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Southeast DC

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 22 2017 07:34PM EDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 07:36PM EDT

WASHINGTON - A man has been shot in an officer-involved shooting in Southeast D.C., D.C. police said.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Barnaby Road at around 6:14 p.m. Wednesday. Police said no officers were injured during the incident.

Barnaby Road is closed in both directions, according to police.

