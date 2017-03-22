DC police searching for two missing 17-year-olds from DC

- Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two 17-year-olds reported missing from Southeast D.C.

D.C. police say Katherine Hunter was last seen in the 100 block of Mississippi Avenue at around 12:33 a.m. Tuesday. She is described as a black female with a light complexion and has brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’1” tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, a purple jacket and black and red sneakers.

Missing Person: Katherine Hunter, 17, last seen 3/21/17 in 100 block of Mississippi Ave, SE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. pic.twitter.com/pSPU8XKzPt — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 22, 2017

Shani Burriss was last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Stanton Road in Southeast, according to police. He is described as a black male with a medium complexion and has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5’6” tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a grey and burgundy jacket and white shoes.

Critical Missing: Shani Burriss, 17, last seen 3/21 in 2600 block of Stanton Rd, SE. Seen him? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/g4efA5nz2x — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 22, 2017

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or 911.