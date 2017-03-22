DC police searching for two missing 17-year-olds from DC

Katherine Hunter (left) and Shani Burriss (Photos: Metropolitan Police Department)
 
Katherine Hunter (left) and Shani Burriss (Photos: Metropolitan Police Department)

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 22 2017 07:17PM EDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 07:17PM EDT

WASHINGTON - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two 17-year-olds reported missing from Southeast D.C.

D.C. police say Katherine Hunter was last seen in the 100 block of Mississippi Avenue at around 12:33 a.m. Tuesday. She is described as a black female with a light complexion and has brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’1” tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, a purple jacket and black and red sneakers.

Shani Burriss was last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Stanton Road in Southeast, according to police. He is described as a black male with a medium complexion and has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5’6” tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a grey and burgundy jacket and white shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or 911.

