Rockville High School receives several phone call threats saying 'shoot up the illegals'

- Montgomery County Public Schools has confirmed to FOX 5 that Rockville High School received several phone threats on Wednesday.

An MCPS spokesperson said in an email that the "callers threatened to bomb the school and bring guns to 'shoot up the illegals.'" However, classes continued as normal despite the threats.

The threatening calls come almost a week after two Rockville High School students were charged with the rape of a 14-year-old classmate inside a bathroom at the school. The two suspects in this case, 17-year-old Henry Montano and 18-year-old Henry Sanchez, are both undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States last year.

