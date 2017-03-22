Missing woman found dead inside DC home Local News Missing woman found dead inside DC home A woman reported missing to police has been found dead inside a home in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday.

The victim was discovered at around 6 p.m. on 14th Street in Northeast D.C. neighborhood adjacent to a gas station and several restaurants. We have learned the victim may have possibly been bound.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was reported missing before her body was discovered. Sources tell FOX 5 she was not one of the teenagers reported missing over the past few weeks.

Elizabeth Risley, who lives across the street from the home where the body was found, said she heard a young couple had rented the basement at the home.

“I don't ever remember anything going on there,” she said. “Just quiet. Neighbors have said things that does not sound like anyone really knew them very well.”

Police are currently calling this as a death investigation.