10-year-old DC girl missing

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for a critical missing 10-year-old girl from the District.
According to police, Winter Griffin was last seen Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Kearny Street in Northeast D.C.
The 10-year-old is described as a black female with medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair with a grey patch of hair in the front. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants, a pink and grey North Face jacket and was carrying a multi-colored book bag.
Anyone with information should contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.
Missing Person: Winter Griffin, last seen 3/21 in 1400 blk Kearney St, NE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/MJoGJUiVhm— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 22, 2017