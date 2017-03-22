10-year-old DC girl missing

Winter Griffin (Photo: Metropolitan Police Department)
By: fox5dc.com staff

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for a critical missing 10-year-old girl from the District.

According to police, Winter Griffin was last seen Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Kearny Street in Northeast D.C.

The 10-year-old is described as a black female with medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair with a grey patch of hair in the front. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants, a pink and grey North Face jacket and was carrying a multi-colored book bag.

Anyone with information should contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

